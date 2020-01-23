Judy L. Hackney Kelley, 75, of Milton, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11:47 p.m. at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Gayle Kelley of Milton. She was preceded in death by her father, Mortin Hackney; and her mother, Emily Mikesell Hackney.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment will be at a later date in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Madison.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020