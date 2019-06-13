June Lynn Suter Bell, age 81 and a resident of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Willows in Harrodsburg. Born December 31, 1937, she was the daughter of the late J.L. and Ruby Suter. Her husband of 61 years, Joe Neal Bell, also preceded her in death as well as a brother, Rodes Suter.
June was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel and, later in life, she became an avid UK Basketball Fan. June also enjoyed taking care of her flowers and landscaping. She is survived by a son: Brent Suter Bell (wife Diane) of Marietta, Ga.; one daughter: Shannon Butcher of Harrodsburg, Ky.; four grandchildren: Caleb Butcher of Chicago, Brea Butcher of Plantation, Fla., Gabrielle Bell and Grace Bell both of Marietta, Ga. She is also survived by two nephews and one niece.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home in Warsaw. Funeral services will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Warsaw Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gallatin County Life Squad.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019