Justin Alan Blankenship, 30, of Hanover, entered this life on December 4, 1988, in Bowling Green, Ky. He was the loving son of Jeffrey Alan Blankenship and Heather Lee Bennett Dunn, both of whom survive. He lived in Carrollton, Ky. since the age of nine and graduated high school from Carroll County in 2007, where he excelled in all sports. He was a Kentucky All State Football and Baseball Star. He went on to play college baseball for Campbellsville University and Eastern Kentucky University. Justin had served two and a half years in the United States Marine Corps and had attained the rate of Lance Corporal working in special intelligence. He was trained to be a welder and served in this capacity all of his working career. Justin had worked as a welder fabricator for Stone's in Carrollton, as a contractor for North American Stainless. He currently was employed with 3-D Metal Works, a contractor for NUCOR Stainless in Ghent, Ky. He had resided the past year in Hanover and was attending Faith Lutheran Church in Madison, Ind. Justin loved tinkering and working on cars, he was very mechanical and stayed busy helping others. He loved his sons and enjoyed his time with them. Justin loved playing golf, baseball, football, riding motorcycles and being with his family and friends. Justin died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 7:55 p.m. in a motorcycle accident on Lanier Drive in Madison.

Justin will be missed by his loving sons, John Alan Blankenship of Hanover, and Jacob Lee Blankenship of Louisville, Ky.; his loving father and step-mother, Jeffrey Alan Blankenship and his wife, Tina of Carrollton; his loving mother, Heather Lee Bennett Dunn of Columbus, Ohio; his paternal grandparents, Jack and Sue Blankenship of Nicholasville, Ky.; his maternal grandmother, Wanda Bennett of Madison, Ind.; his step-grandparents, Carl and Gloria Rippey of Madison; his loving brother, Richard Blankenship of Carrollton; his loving sister, Amber Blankenship of Carrollton; his step-brothers, Brett Rippey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mikel Rippey of Florence, Ky.; his step-sister, Christen Newby of Florence; his nephew, Lucas Kyle Blankenship of Carrollton; his aunts and uncles, Lindsy and James Lee of Madison, Jessie and Tim Parks of Nicholasville; Angela Schafer of Modesto, Calif.; numerous cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Bennett, his paternal great-grandparents, Eugene and Hazel Calico; and his uncle, David Kyle Blankenship.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 27, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Pastor Jerry Ison officiating. Interment was in the Saint Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hunter's Bottom in Carroll County, Ky. Memorial contributions may be made to the Justin Blankenship Remembrance Fund. Cards are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at: www.morgan-nay.com.

