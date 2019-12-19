Katherine Michelle Leatherman Mertz, 27, of Ghent, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY.
Survivors include her father, Terry Leatherman of Ghent; her mother, Susan Ligon Jones of Ghent; her husband, Billy Ray Mertz II of Ghent; and her daughter, Bayleigh Elizabeth Mertz of Ghent.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton, Ky.
Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Ky. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019