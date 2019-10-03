Kathleen C. Craigmyle Wallace, 91, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral Services will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Survivors include sons; Richard (Donna) Wallace of Campbellsburg, Ky., and Albert Lee (Terry) Wallace, Jr. of Carrollton; daughters; Norma (Tom) May of Wauseon, Ohio, and Martha Rabourn of Turners Station, Ky., ten grandchildren, several great-and great – great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard P. Craigmyle and Lou Price Sullivan Craigmyle; her husband, Albert L. Wallace, Sr.: a son, Charles Wallace ; and a granddaughter.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019