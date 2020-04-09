Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Ann (Richmond) Kindoll. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Ann Richmond Kindoll, 61, of Carrollton died Monday, April 6, 2020 in Louisville, Ky.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1959 in Carrollton, Carroll County, the daughter of the late John Trimble "Shorty" Richmond and Mary Louise Heuser Richmond. She had retired from First National Bank of Carrollton as an Assistant Cashier, starting on March 25, 1991 and retiring in January of 2017. She was a member of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton. Some of her favorite things to do were spending time outdoors, raising flowers, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Charles Bradley Kindoll, Jr. of Louisville, and Brandon Matthew (Aayme) Kindoll of Carrollton; a sister, Sue Ellen Marsh of Carrollton; two brothers, John Wayne Richmond of Louisville; and Jeffrey Allen Richmond of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Taylor Kindoll and Zackary Kindoll; and one great-grandson; Dawson Caves.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bradley Kindoll.

A public memorial, due to the COVID19 restrictions imposed by Governor Andy Beshear and the CDC, will be held at a later date at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating. A private memorial service for Kathy is currently scheduled for the family.

Memorial Gifts may be made to the Family Worship Center, youth group in care of the funeral home. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at: Kathy Ann Richmond Kindoll, 61, of Carrollton died Monday, April 6, 2020 in Louisville, Ky.She was born on Feb. 3, 1959 in Carrollton, Carroll County, the daughter of the late John Trimble "Shorty" Richmond and Mary Louise Heuser Richmond. She had retired from First National Bank of Carrollton as an Assistant Cashier, starting on March 25, 1991 and retiring in January of 2017. She was a member of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton. Some of her favorite things to do were spending time outdoors, raising flowers, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her two sons, Charles Bradley Kindoll, Jr. of Louisville, and Brandon Matthew (Aayme) Kindoll of Carrollton; a sister, Sue Ellen Marsh of Carrollton; two brothers, John Wayne Richmond of Louisville; and Jeffrey Allen Richmond of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Taylor Kindoll and Zackary Kindoll; and one great-grandson; Dawson Caves.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bradley Kindoll.A public memorial, due to the COVID19 restrictions imposed by Governor Andy Beshear and the CDC, will be held at a later date at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating. A private memorial service for Kathy is currently scheduled for the family.Memorial Gifts may be made to the Family Worship Center, youth group in care of the funeral home. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com. Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close