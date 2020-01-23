Keith Allen Westover Sr., 73, a resident of Carrollton, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, in Louisville. Born Oct. 11, 1946, he was the son of the late William and Edna Westover. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Glenetta Skirvin Westover as well as two brothers: Emery and Charles William Westover.
Keith proudly served his country for 27 years in the United States Army where he attained the rank of First Sargent. He later worked as a truck driver for the M&M Towing Company. He is survived by a son: Keith Westover (wife Brenda) of Carrollton and one daughter: Wynona Rose of Carrollton. Eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020