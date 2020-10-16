LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kelly Ross Anderson, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was born on October 17, 1950 in Madison, Indiana to the late Elmer and Roberta Louise Anderson. Kelly retired from UPS. He was also the owner of Awards Unlimited in Lafayette, Indiana and Elegant Awards in Louisville.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Kelly is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Pamela Anderson; stepchildren, Jay Franklin and Kristi Frazier (Wilson); four grandchildren, Jayden, Natalie, Vera, and Judah; sister, Rhonda Webb (Carl); and nephew, Alex Webb.

Services will be private.

