Kenneth Guthrie, II, 65, of Madison died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hanover Health & Rehab Center in Hanover, Ind.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 31, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Guthrie of Madison; daughters, Jillian Ann (Michael) Chest of Franklin, Ind., Anna Christine Guthrie and her companion, Justin Turner of Seymour, Ind.; three grandchildren; his mother, Betty Ann Haak Guthrie of Madison, Ind.; his father-in-law, John O. Ralston of Madison; mother-in-law, Mary A. Chatham Ralston Shaw and her companion, Estill Vernon of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Wayne Guthrie; and his grandparents, Hubert and Lizzie Guthrie and Charlie and Virginia Dixon.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019