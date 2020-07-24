1/1
Mr. Kenneth "Ken" Perkins
FT. THOMAS, Ky. – Kenneth "Ken" Perkins, 81, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He retired from Portion Pac/ HJ Heinz as a Plant and Project Engineer and Master Machinist. Ken was a very hardworking perfectionist man who literally could fix anything and he most importantly enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren who brought so much joy to his life.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (nee Lane) Perkins; parents, Howard and Virginia (nee Dunn) Perkins; and siblings, Flossie Geyman and Douglas Perkins. Ken is survived by his devoted daughters, Teri (Gary) Turner and Sheri Mullins; loving grandson, Kenneth (Lauren) Hisle; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Axel  Hisle; and siblings, Ruby Sodders, Dennis Perkins and Brenda Marchant.
Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., was held Monday, July 20. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Ky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.

Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
12:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
