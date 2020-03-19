Kenneth "Ken" Ray Lail, 81, of Bristol died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include five children, Denise Crafton (Dean) of Hanover, Ind., Joy Bray (John) of Wasilla, Alaska, Brian Lail (Karyn) of Elkhart, Ind., John Lail (Rebecca) of Bright, Ind., and Leslie Lail Futterknecht of Bristol; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larkin Sr. and Elizabeth Holmes Lail; his wife, Linda; and a daughter, Jody.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Bro. Bob Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at the family gravesite at the historic Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Friends may visit Friday from Noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home, in Madison.
