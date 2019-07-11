Kimberly Frances Goebel, 54, of Madison, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Norton Hospice Inpatient Facility in Louisville, Ky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 12, at the St. Patrick Catholic Chapel, 305 West State Street in Madison with Father Christopher Craig officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, North Walnut Street in Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.
Survivors include her parents, David and Jean Goebel of Madison. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William Irwin and Elma Frances O'Connell Ross; her paternal grandparents, William Hilmar and Eva Mae Rusk Goebel,
Published in The News-Democrat on July 11, 2019