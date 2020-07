Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLLTON, Ky. – Kline Newton Webster, 87, of Carrollton died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Justice and Opal McCormick Webster and his wife, Wilma Jay Bickers Webster.

Graveside services were held Friday, July 10, 2020, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Jonesville, Ky.

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store