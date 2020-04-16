Kristi Lynn Drake Blais, 49, of Hanover died on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Survivors include her parents, William and Lynn Drake of Hanover; two sons, Brandon Meredith of Carrollton, Ky., Kyle (Danielle) Meredith of Hanover; a daughter, Kristen Mumphrey of Kentucky; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Florence Howard and Ruth Young.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 4 p.m., by Bro. Aaron Snelling and Bro. D.J. Bryant at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Private interment will be at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, Ohio.
A private visitation for family will be held, Thursday from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020