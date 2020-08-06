MILTON, Ky. – Kristin Lane Mefford Nicholson, 48, of Milton, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Ky.

Survivors include a daughter, Emily Katherine (Justin) Burke of Owenton, Ky.; three sons, Trevor Dean (Audree) Williams of Hardin, Ky., Ian Race Nicholson of Burlington, Ky. and Kai Alarik Nicholson of Worthville, Ky.; her parents; Dale Gordon and Anna Katherine Hartman Mefford of Worthville; one grandchild; and her companion, Dale Hagedorn of Milton, Ky.

Graveside Services will be held noon Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Mefford Family Cemetery, 200 Old KY 227 in Worthville. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the graveside. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as there will be no chairs provided.

Due to COVID-19 mandates imposed by the CDC, the Governor of Kentucky and the State Health Department, masks and social distancing are required. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



