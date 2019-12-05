Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry G. Moore Sr.. View Sign Service Information Graham-Dunn Funeral Home - Carrollton 213 Fifth Street Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4244 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry G. Moore Sr., age 70, passed this life on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Ky. He was born Nov. 1, 1949, in Jefferson County, Ky. to Goebel Moore and Ruth Mae Long Moore.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He went by many names; Dad, Pops, PaPaw, Uncle, Brother, Chief but his most favorite was "Pepaw". His hobbies were wood working, playing the guitar, working on his truck the "Lil' Red Express", and spending time with his sidekick "Petey" his beloved dog.

Larry was a servant to his community through his volunteer work in helping others. He was first Responder for over 40 years. He was a member of both, Westside Fire Department and Carrollton Fire Department. He was one of the original founders of VanGuard which turned to Carroll Co. Rescue Squad in 1978. He was a chief, a captain, a safety Instructor, an EMT at crime scenes, and more. He was a former mayor and magistrate of Prestonsville, Ky.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lorna Jane Culver Moore; two sons, Larry Gene (Missy) Moore Jr. and Chris (Elizabeth)Moore, both of Carrollton; and one daughter, Jessica L. Moore Doll, also of Carrollton; four sisters, Ruth Ann Burchfield, of Carrollton, Mary L. Sorrell, of Carrollton, Pamela Jeffries of Carrollton, and Kathy McKinley of Henry Co., Ky.; one half-sister, Sheila Perry, of Carrollton; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with one on the way due in March.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory Wayne Moore; two great-granddaughters, Aleecia Marie Tackett and Abagail Lynn Yager; two sisters, Linda L. Hicks and Brenda D. Crawford.

Memorial Services were held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, with Brother Jeff Combs officiating.

