Larry Wayne Howard Jr., 51, of Carrollton, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence in Carrollton.
He is survived by his parents, Marcella and Jerry Stethen of Carrollton.
Private graveside services were held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton with the Rev. Jerry Ison officiating the service, due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Andy Beshear and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020