VERONA, Ky. – LaVerne Elizabeth Smith Abbott, 77, of Verona, died June 15, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Abbott; two sons, Rick Abbott of Butler and Rolane Abbott of Walton; a daughter, Rodna Abbott of Walton; and four grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Emanuel and Nora Elizabeth Burnett Smith.

Public visitation was held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services were private and for the immediate family only. Burial was in the New Bethel Cemetery in Verona.



