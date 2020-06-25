Mrs. LaVerne Elizabeth (Smith) Abbott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VERONA, Ky. – LaVerne Elizabeth Smith Abbott, 77, of Verona, died June 15, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin Abbott; two sons, Rick Abbott of Butler and Rolane Abbott of Walton; a daughter, Rodna Abbott of Walton; and four grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Emanuel and Nora Elizabeth Burnett Smith.
Public visitation was held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona.  Funeral services were private and for the immediate family only.  Burial was in the New Bethel Cemetery in Verona.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
859-485-4885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved