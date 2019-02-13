WORTHVILLE, Ky. – Lawrence B. Adams, 66, of Worthville, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Owenton, Ky.
Memorial Services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Open Door Baptist Church, 1476 Highway 36 East, in Carrollton, with the Revs. Jerry Ison and Carl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until time of service at the church. Cremation has been chosen by the family. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home of Carrollton.
Survivors include his sons, Vernon Ray Adams of Carrollton and Boyd Powell Adams of Louisville, Ky.; and a daughter, Emma Lee Adams Newton of Owenton, Ky. His parents, Webb Suter Adams and Isabelle Briley Adams preceded him in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019