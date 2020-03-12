Lillie June Sutherland, 79, of Carrollton, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Carrollton.
Survivors include, her husband, James "Jimmy" Sutherland; a daughter, Debra Cayton of Carrollton; and two sons, Jeff Sutherland and Greg Sutherland both of Carrollton; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ollie Elizabeth Smith Garrett; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Cayton Family Cemetery near Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020