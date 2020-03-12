Lillie June Sutherland

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Obituary
Lillie June Sutherland, 79, of Carrollton, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Carrollton.
Survivors include, her husband, James "Jimmy" Sutherland; a daughter, Debra Cayton of Carrollton; and two sons, Jeff Sutherland and Greg Sutherland both of Carrollton; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.  She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ollie Elizabeth Smith Garrett; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating.  Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.  Burial will take place at the Cayton Family Cemetery near Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
