Linda Kay Santurio, age 63, died unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2019. She was born on Dec. 28, 1955 in Carrollton, Ky.

She was the daughter of Harley and Dorothy Cook.

She worked at the Federal Highway Administration for a number of years. She loved camping with family, fashion, and the beach. She also loved feeling the wind blow through her hair and the sun beaming down on her.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Sullivan Cook; and grandmother, Kathleen Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband of 10 loving years, Carlos Santurio; father, Harley Cook; sister, Christy (Andy) Lyles; nieces, Lindsey Lyles and Brianna Lyles; nephew, Andrew Lyles; her dear friend, Monica Corns; her two beloved fur babies, Blondie and Kiki; and many other dear friends and family.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10, at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Pastor Tim Womack will officiate. Interment will be at the English Cemetery in Carrollton at a later date.

