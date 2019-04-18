Linda C. Harris Roberts, 64 of Carrollton, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 13, at Whites Run Baptist Church in Carrollton. A celebration of life was held Sunday, April 14, at the Erlanger Lions Club in Florence, Ky. Arrangements were entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Survivors inclue her husband, Thomas L. Roberts of Carrollton, daughters, April (JB) Benson of Carrollton, Anna (Jessica) Roberts of Union, Ky., and September (Wayne) Tiller of Pleasureville, Ky.; and a son, Donald (Liz) Roberts of Milford, Ohio. Her parents, Donald William and Mary Elaine Ewing Harris preceded her in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019