Linda Sue (Willett) Hunter

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Linda Sue Willett Hunter, 72, of Carrollton, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Carrollton.
Survivors include a son, Gregory Wayne (Holly) Hunter of Harrodsburg, Kentucky,; two daughters, Michelle Renee' (James Jr.) Jones, of Carrollton, and Leigh Ann Hunter of Carrollton; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Merrill "Peno" Willett and Elizabeth Casey Willett.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton.  Visitation will be on Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.  Burial will be in the English Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
