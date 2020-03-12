Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Logan Dean Whalen. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Graveside service 11:00 AM Worthville (Ky) Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Logan Dean Whalen, age 84, of Coulmbia, departed his earthly life on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 26, 1935, in Cynthiana, Ky. to Logan M. and Hazel Wright Whalen. Rev. Whalen was a 1956 graduate of Asbury College and a 1961 graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary. He was ordained in the United Methodist Church in 1963 and served five years in the United Methodist Kentucky Conference and thirty-nine years in the United Methodist Florida Conference. He always preferred to serve in smaller churches. In Kentucky he served in churches in Danville, Stone, Martin and Maytown. The churches in Florida he served were in Sarasota, Reddick, Tampa, Pinetta, Cherry Lake, Greenville, Bunnell, Leisure City, Redland, Cross City, Greensboro, Boynton Beach, Canal Point, Shady Hills and Mayo.

With the many years of service to the church, the Rev. Whalen was well traveled, having visited 49 U.S. states and 21 foreign countries. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel, an avid fisherman and sportsman, strong believer in the importance of community, dedicated member of Rotary International having attained the distinction of being named a Paul Harris Fellow, was recognized as a Florida Master Gardener, a hunter safety instructor and a huge advocate of education and travel. His favorite scriptures were Psalm 23 and Isaiah 40:31 and his favorite hymns were What A Friend We Have In Jesus, To God Be The Glory and Victory In Jesus.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Shirley Reynolds Whalen; a daughter; Autumn Whalen (Tom) Singleton of Miramar, Fla.; three sons, Logan E. (Sandra) Whalen of Norman, Okla., John (Rebecca) Whalen of Columbia and Ralph (JoAnn) Whalen of Columbia; 12 grandchildren, Logan R., Jonathan, Katherine, Breck, Shannon, Robert, Ryan, Kyle, Rachel, Wesley, JeanLuc and Yvette; and one great-granddaughter, Lily.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Worthville Cemetery with the Rev. Phil Ronk officiating. A reception will be held at the Worthville Baptist Church, immediately following the graveside service.

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

