Louis Hayes Proctor, 76, of Carrollton, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Mae Dell Mahoney of Carrollton; two daughters, Teresa Taulbee and Charlotte Horine, both of Carrollton; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Hayes Proctor and Essie Sarah Belle Marie Beach Proctor; and his son, Michael L. "Mike" Proctor.
Funeral Services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019