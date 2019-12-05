Louis Hayes Proctor

Louis Hayes Proctor, 76, of Carrollton, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Mae Dell Mahoney of Carrollton; two daughters, Teresa Taulbee and Charlotte Horine, both of Carrollton; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Hayes Proctor and Essie Sarah Belle Marie Beach Proctor; and his son, Michael L. "Mike" Proctor.
Funeral Services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating.  Visitation will be from 5 – 7p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
