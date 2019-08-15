Louise Miles (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
View Map
Obituary
Louise Miles, 92, of Carrollton died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include, a daughter; Wanda G. (Joe) Raisor of Sanders, Ky.; two sons, Calvin R. (Donna) Miles of Ghent, Ky. and Randal D. (Debbie) Miles of Sanders; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter A. and Addie Bibb Smith; her husband; Roy T. Miles; and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held Monday, Aug. 12, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Revs. Eric Newcomer and Joe Kindoll officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
