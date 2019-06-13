Mandy Sue Wagers, "Super Mandy," age 4 of Worthville, Carroll County, Ky., died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her parents, Eugene Jr. and Amanda L. Smith Wagers; siblings, Loretta, Robin, Natasha and Eugene, III., all of Worthville; grandparents: paternal grandmother, Alice Wagers of Worthville, maternal grandparents, Susie and Charles Rummage of Mt. Washington, Ky., and Jeff Smith of Louisville, Ky., great-maternal-grandparents, Betty and Eddie Niedlow of Shepherdsville, Ky., and Loretta Smith of Louisville. Her paternal grandfather, Eugene Wagers, Sr.; paternal great grandparents, L.D. and Mary Burford, Ance and Mae Wagers; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas Smith, Lucy and Cleon Jaggers preceded her in death.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 11, at the Worthville Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Kazee officiating. Burial was in the Worthville Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019