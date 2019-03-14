Margaret Taylor, 71, of Milton, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Hickory Creek of Madison in Madison, Ind.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 10, at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, in Milton with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating. Interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton. Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Gary S. Taylor of Milton; her daughters, Lori Taylor of Milton, Leigh Taylor (John) Osborne of Turners Station, Ky.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Lindsay Lawson.
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019