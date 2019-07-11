Marie Elaine Ganger Thornton, 70, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Stephen Thornton of Madison; a daughter, Natlie Marie (Eric Michael) Arnold of Medina, Ohio; a son, Kenneth Jay (Leslie Helen) Thornton of Canaan, Ind.; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Olive Milks Ganger; and her father, Willard E. Ganger.
It was Marie's wish to not have any services. Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on July 11, 2019