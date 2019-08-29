Marjorie "Bonnie" Ellen Hare, 62, of Madison, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019,. at her home in Madison.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Madison Elks Lodge No. 524, 1251 West Main Street in downtown Madison with the Rev. Mark Porter officiating. Friends may visit Sunday, Sept. 1, from 2 p.m. until time of service at the lodge. Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Richard H. Ice of Madison; two sons, Jeremiah Jason Brogan of Independence, Ky., and Zachary Gage (Katy) Brogan of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; a daughter, Raney Kathryn Brogan Williams of Portland, Ore.; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Francis "Frank" W. Hare, Jr.; her mother, Marjorie Cornell Hare; and her mother-in-law, Mary Kathleen Ice.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019