Mark Allen White, 59, of Bedford died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating.
Survivors include his companion, Brenda Tucker of Bedford; his daughter, Taylor White of Ghent, Ky. His parents, William E. "Bill" White, Sr. and Wanda R. McClellan White; and a son, Christopher White preceded him in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019