CARROLLTON, Ky. – Martha Dean Brown, 70 of Carrollton, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence Brown; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Nevils Berry; and her son, Joshua Aaron (Jami) Brown, all of Carrollton; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Lee Berry.
Graham-Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to the current Covid restrictions, Private Services will be held.
Published in The News Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.