Martha Jean Earle, 93, of Ghent, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Lynn West of Ellettsville, Ind.; a son, David Lee Earle of Columbus, Ind.; one granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Rocker Schirmer and Lucille Vories Schirmer; and her husband, Sam L. Earle.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019