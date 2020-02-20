Martha Lee Noel Beall, 90 of Warsaw passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehab. She was the daughter of the late Ceberry and Snowdie Sisson Noel and the wife of the late Gilbert C. Beall. She was also preceded by her brother; Ronald Noel.

She is survived by her two children, Anthony (Vicky) Beall of Warsaw and Carolyn Blanton of Florence; one brother, Bill Noel of Burlington, Ky.; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and co-workers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home in Warsaw, Ky. Visitation will begin at noon.

Burial will be in the Warsaw Cemetery.

