Mary Alice Crawford New, 93, of Sanders, died on Friday, March 27, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late George Newton Crawford and Sylvia Willhoite Crawford.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Lee (Pat) New of Carrollton, KY, and Richard Dale (Susan) New of Sanders, KY, six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Lee New; and a son, Tommy New.

Private funeral services will be held at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home due to the COVID- 19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Andy Beshear and the federal Centers for Disease Control. A memorial service for Mary Alice will be scheduled for a later date when restrictions are lifted. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 31.

