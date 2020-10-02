Mary B. Mosgrove, 75, of Carrollton, died peacefully at her home in Carrollton with her family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
She was born on December 19, 1944, in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the daughter of the late James E. Oak and Catherine H. (Hendricks) Oak. She had worked for several different companies over the years, including Perkinson's Carpeting in Carrollton in the sales office, Co-Par Concrete in Carrollton as a bookkeeper and McNeal Hardware Store in Carrollton as a bookkeeper. She attended Hopeful Lutheran Church in Florence, Ky.
She was an avid University of Kentucky fan and Carroll County Panther Supporter, she enjoyed Golfing and Bowling, loved to play a good game of Bridge, and loved to Travel to various destinations in her spare time. She was a charter member of the Margarita Monday Group. She was very loving and dedicated to her family.
She will be missed by her husband, James F. Mosgrove of Carrollton, to whom she married on May 28, 1962; her daughter, Melissa Ann "Missy" Burke of Carrollton; her granddaughter, Caitlyn Rae Burke of Ghent, Ky., and her grand dog, Hazel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Hazel LaVerne Oak and Imogene "Jean" Duncan; two brothers, Jesse C. Oak and Donald Lee "Windy" Oak.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelly Mongoven officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.
