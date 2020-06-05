CARROLLTON, Ky. – Mary Helen Couch Courtney, 82, of Carrollton, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, Ky.

She is survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ola Burns Couch; her husband, William B. Courtney; and a daughter, Carolyn Rice.

Private Memorial Services will be held at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating.







