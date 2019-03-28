Mary Jean "Jeanie" Starks, 70, of Carrollton died Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
A Memorial Service will be 6 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the Calvary Full Gospel Church in Prestonville, Ky., with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the church. Cremation has been chosen by the family. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeannette Anglemyer and Robin Turner, both of Madison, Ind.; a son, Jason Turner of Madison; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her parents, Henry Fegett and Hazel Bale Fegett; and a daughter, Tracie Handlon preceded her in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019