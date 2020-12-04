1/1
Mary Jo Corely
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Mary Jo Corley, 83, of Carrollton, KY, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from complications of COVID19 at the Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Ghent, Carroll County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred M. Willhoite, Sr. and Josephine Cole Willhoite. She met her future husband "Dave" when she was 14 years old at the Carroll County Tobacco Festival, they later married when she was 17 years old.  After he joined the Air Force, she became a Military Brat and followed him for 22 years around the world.  Some of the destinations included, Rapid City, South Dakota, Bunker Hill Air Force Base in Indiana, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, Hill Air Force Base in Northern Utah and finally they returned to Carrollton in 1973.
She had worked as a Cook at the Carroll County School System for many years.  She had also worked as a Cook at the General Butler State Park and Resort in Carrollton.  She was honored with serving the first meal when Green Valley Nursing Home officially opened in Carrollton, working as a Cook.
She was a member of the Calvary Apostolic Church in Carrollton.
She is survived by her husband, David "Dave" Corley of Carrollton; a daughter, Grace Tharp of Carrollton; a daughter in-law, Mary B. Corley of Carrollton; a brother, David Earl (Hazel) Willhoite of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Eric, Melissa and her husband, Jeremy , Mark and Tim, and two great-grandchildren, Haley and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, William David Corley on Oct. 30, 2009; her son in-law, Randy Tharp on Dec. 30, 2013; two brothers, Charles "Charlie" Willhoite on Dec. 28, 2015 and Fred M. "Freddy" Willhoite, Jr. on May 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be private due to the current Kentucky Governor's Mandate on COVID19 restrictions. 
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Calvary Apostolic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
