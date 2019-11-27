Mary Katherine Aaron, 91, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law; Connie Aaron of Carrollton; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Elliott and Bessie Cain Perry; her husband; Olen Aaron; her daughter, Donna Rose Poole; her son, James O. "Jimmy" Aaron; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan Monroe officiating. Burial was in the English Cemetery.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019