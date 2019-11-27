Mary Katherine Aaron

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Obituary
Mary Katherine Aaron, 91, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law; Connie Aaron of Carrollton; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Elliott and Bessie Cain Perry; her husband; Olen Aaron; her daughter, Donna Rose Poole; her son, James O. "Jimmy" Aaron; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan Monroe officiating. Burial was in the English Cemetery.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019
