Mary Pearl Bayne Stapp, 83, of Madison, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2:23 p.m. at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory (Barbara) Stapp, and Douglas (Patty) Stapp; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilford C. Bayne; her mother, Elizabeth C. "Lizzie" Chandler Bayne; and her husband, Clyde Necy Stapp.
Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Friends may visit Saturday from 4 – 6 p.m. at the funeral home, in Madison.
Entombment will follow on Sunday at noon at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Columbarium, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019