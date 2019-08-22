Mary Renee McCoy, 62 of Bedford, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She was the drivers tester for Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Carroll and Gallatin counties.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Mike McCoy; daughters, Courtney Forgy (Tim) and Shannon McCoy; brother, Larry Foster; grandchildren, Brendan, Mackenzie, Duncan and Rhiannon; niece, Kim Willis (Joe); nephew, Steve Foster (Sherri); her dogs, Tulley and Teelin.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019