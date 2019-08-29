Matthew Tyler Briner (1994 - 2019)
Service Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
(812)-265-5577
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Matthew Tyler Briner, 25, of Kent died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Pastor Mike Cammack and Bill Briner officiating.  Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery near Madison. Friends may visit Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, in Madison.
Survivors include his mother and step-dad, Andrea and Bobby Brawner of Kent; his sons, Mason Tyler Alexander Briner of Kent and Matthias Tucker Alaric Briner of North Vernon, Ind.; his fiancée, Briana M. Spitznogle of North Vernon; and his biological father, Allan Dean Albert of Florida. 
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
