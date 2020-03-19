Merle Smith Jr., 61, of Turners Station, Carroll County, KY, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence in Turners Station.
He was born on March 12, 1959, in San Pedro, Los Angeles County, Calif., the son of Merle Smith, Sr. and the late Alberta Marie Eby Smith. He currently served as the President of Smith Tool and Fabrication in English, Ky., where here was a Machinist. He was a member of the English Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing video games, he loved nature and spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be missed by his wife, Yolanda Popp Smith of Turners Station; his father, Merle Smith, Sr. of Turners Station; a daughter, Kristian Elizabeth Stone of Turners Station; and his son, Travis Smith of Turners Station; a sister, Diane Marie Hahn of Metamora, Ohio; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Tony Lee Smith; and a grandchild, Gauge Chrisman Brock.
Funeral Services will be private at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Wade officiating. Visitation will be private at the funeral home. Burial will be in the English Cemetery near Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Smith Family in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020