Michael Cory Garver, 35, of Madison, formerly of Coatesville entered this life on Nov. 12, 1984, in Indianapolis, Ind. He was the loving son of Robert L. and Barbara Cooper Garver. He was raised near Indianapolis and was a 2003 graduate of Cascade High School in Clayton, Ind. In high school he was an all-around athlete excelling in sports. Cory then attended two years at Manchester College and then finished his business degree at IUPUI. He worked early in his career as an electrician. On Sept. 12, 2009, in Coatesville in an outdoor wedding Cory was united to his bride, Sarah Katherine-Anne. This happy union was blessed with a son, Gavin Michael on Nov. 17, 2008, and on Aug. 19, 2012, they were blessed with a daughter, Grace Elizabeth. Cory was employed with Nucor and had worked at the Crawfordsville Plant for five years and two years ago was transferred to the Carrollton plant, serving as the pickle galv-line supervisor. He resided in Coatesville for ten years when the family moved to Madison to be near his work two years ago. Cory was a devoted family man, enjoyed his wife, his son and daughter and being with all of his extended family. He enjoyed helping others, never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He was known to be "Mr. Fix it" and liked to tinker on anything. Cory was an avid sports fan, especially watching baseball and football, but if the L A Dodger's were playing he was watching. Cory enjoyed coaching his daughter and sons teams as well as coaching at the Boys and Girls Club and helping with the Madison Consolidated Football Team. Cory passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. in an ATV accident on River Bottom Road near Hanover, Ind.

Cory will be missed by his loving heartbroken wife of ten years, Sarah Katherine-Anne Garver of Madison; his beloved son, Gavin Michael Garver of Madison; his adoring daughter, Grace Elizabeth Garver of Madison; his heartbroken parents, Robert and Barbara Cooper Garver of Madison; his loving brother, Nicholas "Nick" Andrew Garver and his wife, Nichole of Coatesville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Margaret Smith of Fairmount, Ind.; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bowles and her husband, Jay of Carmel, Ind.; his step brother-in-law, David Smith of Coatesville; his grandmother-in-law, Joan Lacey of Kokomo, Ind.; his uncles and aunts, Charlie and Pam Garver of Indianapolis, Ind., John and Kelley Garver of Coatesville, Phil Garver of Vancouver, Wash., Mike and Laura Garver of South Bend, Ind., Eddie and Melody Hall of Cape Coral, Fla., Patricia and Bob Currie of Tucson, Ariz., Betsy and Greg Parker of Kingman, Ariz., Synthia and Chris Gault of Louisville, Ky., Katy Sterry of Indianapolis, Ind.; his nieces and nephews, Olivia, Cameron, Ben, Madison and Weston; his very close cousins, Frank and Danielle Stokes of Danville, Ind.; numerous other cousins and relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Thelma Garver.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m., Friday. and Saturday from 11a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cory Garver Remembrance Fund to benefit his children. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com. Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020

