Millard Hollingsworth, Jr., 79, of Worthville, Owen County, Ky. died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia L. Runyon Hollingsworth; four daughters. Teresa M. (Perry) Brummett of Dayton, Ky., Linda Sue (Warren) Bohler of Brick, N.J., Bambi L. (Rick Chinn) Stephens of Worthville, and Holly Marie (Eric Stephens) Hollingsworth of Worthville; five sons; Millard Frank (Nicole Mattox) Hollingsworth of Dayton, Neil A. (Anissa) Hollingsworth of Ft. Thomas, Ky., Steve (Melissa) Hollingsworth of California, Ky., James Hollingsworth of Worthville and Michael W. (Kerrie) Hollingsworth of Frankfort, Ky.; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Hollingsworth; 26 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Hollingsworth, Sr. and Rosie Moore Hollingsworth; a son; Jerry Hollingsworth; and a great-granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Relevant Church in Carrollton with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of service at the church. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019