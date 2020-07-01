GHENT, Ky. – Ken (Mitchell Kenneth) Massey was born to John and Juil Flener Massey in Holder Ill. on May 23, 1928. The family moved to Somerset Ky. when he was three years old. He was the fourth of nine children. He married Patsy Jean Knigga March 21, 1954, in the Ghent Baptist Church. They had three children: Mary Diane, Michael David and Karen Sue.
Ken is survived by his three children, Diane Coombs (Steve) of Asheville, N.C., Michael Massey (Leslie) of Cincinnati Ohio and Karen McMillan (Rick) of Lillington N.C.; six grandchildren, Sarah Rominger, Lauren Cosaint Scath, Rebecca Coombs, Daniel Coombs, Cameron McMillan, and Jonathan Massey; and five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Caden, Lucian, Aubrey, and Maeva; two brothers, Steve and Nick; and one sister, Margaret Holt, all of Somerset. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patsy; his parents; four brothers, John, George, Jake, and Joe; and one sister, Mary.
Ken was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as Director of Music and Education in churches in Hickory N.C., Corbin Ky., Princeton Ky., Belleville Ill. and Harlan Ky. When Patsy's mother's health declined after her husband's death, Ken resigned from church work in 1969 and moved to Ghent to take a position as a teacher in the Carroll County School System where he taught for 20 years. Many of his students remember him for his creative science lessons and his fairness to all.
Ken held several leadership positions in the Ghent Baptist Church and the Whites Run Baptist Association, including many years in charge of the campground ministry at General Butler State Park. He was also active in the Gideon organization, and participated in the racetrack ministries program. He was a piano tuner in the area for 30 years. In January of 1997 he had the opportunity to tune and repair pianos for churches and missionaries in Honduras.
After their retirements, Ken and Patsy visited their children and grandchildren and traveled to all 50 United States and several Canadian Provinces. After Patsy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in the early 2000s, and broke her hip in 2008, Ken visited her every day at the nursing home until her death in 2016. Ken will be remembered by many as a witness of faithfulness to his wife, his church, and his God.
There will be a "drive through" visitation on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 5 – 7 p.m. You may drive through the parking lot and greet the family from your vehicle. Funeral services will be private. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, Ky. was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
