Nannette Smith Strickland, 66, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Survivors include a daughter, Cassie Yeary of Lexington, Ky.; and her mother; Velma Jo Anderson Smith of Carrollton. She is preceded in death by her father, Ben Wesley Smith, Sr.; and a son; Jason Kirby Dixon.
Services will be private with burial in the Smith Family Cemetery on Mound Hill Road in Carrollton.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020