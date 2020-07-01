1/
Mrs. Naomi Ruth (Courtney) Wainscott
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Naomi Ruth Wainscott, 86, of Carrollton died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home in Carrollton.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlene (Mike) Terrell of Carrollton; her son; Duane "Dewey" Wainscott of Carrollton; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great–great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Courtney and Hattie B. Wheeler Courtney; and her husband. Charles B. Wainscott.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, July 1, at the Relevant Church with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating.  Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
  

Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
