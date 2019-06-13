Nelson Crawford

Nelson Crawford, 66, of Carrollton died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his mother, Georgia "Susie" Hammond Sullivan and his stepfather, Jerry Sullivan, of Carrollton; and daughter Crystal Harmon. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Crawford.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 8, at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton, with Brother Jerry Ison officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Cemetery in Ghent, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019
